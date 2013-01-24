Search terms
Train smarter.
Find your intensity with these waterproof wireless in-ear sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you get the best performance from every training session. 6 hours play time and strong sound push you to the next level. See all benefits
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.
Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get 6 hours play time-even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest, so you get the best possible results from every workout. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps.
These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.
A single charge takes 2 hours. If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you another hour of play time.
The user friendly buttons let you pause your playlist, take calls, and adjust volume. All without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.
Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 6mm drivers. Your Sports headphone is carefully engineered to deliver crisp and richly detailed yet natural sound-whatever the music you are listening to.
