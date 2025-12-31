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  • Like a concert hall for your ears
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  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
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  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears
  • Like a concert hall for your ears

Discontinued

FidelioX3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

X3/00

Like a concert hall for your ears
From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on.
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Designed for audiophiles

Like a concert hall for your ears

  • Wide, natural soundstage

  • Feather-light comfort

  • Leather/metal premium finish

  • Detachable 3 m cable

Engineered for exceptional performance

Engineered for exceptional performance

The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.

Feel the passion. Premium design

Feel the passion. Premium design

These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.

Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.

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