Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Fidelio

    X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

    X3/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears Like a concert hall for your ears
      -{discount-value}

      Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      X3/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Designed for audiophiles

      • Engineered for exceptional performance
      • Feel the passion. Premium design
      • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage
      • The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers
      • Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail
      See all benefits

      Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      Designed for audiophiles

      • Engineered for exceptional performance
      • Feel the passion. Premium design
      • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage
      • The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers
      • Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail
      See all benefits

      Designed for audiophiles

      • Engineered for exceptional performance
      • Feel the passion. Premium design
      • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage
      • The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers
      • Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail
      See all benefits

      Fidelio X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

      Designed for audiophiles

      • Engineered for exceptional performance
      • Feel the passion. Premium design
      • Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage
      • The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers
      • Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headband

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Fidelio

        Fidelio

        X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

        Total:

        Like a concert hall for your ears

        From the singer’s breath to fingers squeaking on a fretboard, these audiophile-grade open-back headphones match feather-light comfort with pristine tuning. Discover new layers of transparency and detail every time you slip them on.
        Engineered for exceptional performance

        Engineered for exceptional performance

        The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.

        Feel the passion. Premium design

        Feel the passion. Premium design

        These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.

        Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

        Open-back design. Wide, natural soundstage

        The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric-eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.

        The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

        The art of balance. Exquisitely tuned 50 mm drivers

        The 50 mm acoustic drivers boast diaphragms composed of multiple polymer layers, and filled with damping gel. The flexibility and smoothness of each diaphragm delivers perfectly balanced sound. The bass is impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies are exquisitely detailed.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, these Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a high-resolution source, you’ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that’s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs—for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

        Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

        Acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric

        The clean, elegant design of these premium over-ear headphones beautifully updates their predecessor-the legendary Fidelio X2. The dark satin finish of the metal frame seems to float over the durable, black Kvadrat fabric that covers the ear cups.

        Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

        Sumptuous Muirhead leather. Responsibly sourced

        The black Muirhead Scottish leather that covers the outer and inner headband is sustainably and ethically sourced. Beautifully soft and textured, this high-performance leather lends a sophisticated touch to the headphones.

        Authentic sound from any source

        Immerse in your favorite albums—however you like to listen. The included cable boasts a 6.3–3.5 mm jack adapter, so you can listen on your smart device as well as your home setup.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          30 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          50 mm
          Sensitivity
          98 dB @ 1mW
          Frequency range
          5 - 40,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Distortion (THD)
          <0.1% THD
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Headphone socket
          3.5 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Accessories

          Audio cable
          3.5mm stereo cable, L=3m
          OFC (Oxygen free cable)
          Yes
          Included adapters
          3.5-6.3 mm adapter plug
          Others
          • 2.5-3.5mm TRRS cable, L=3m
          • 1 pcs cable management clip

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10278 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          Gross weight
          3.18  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Length
          26.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.864  kg
          Tare weight
          2.316  kg
          Width
          25.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 10278 1
          Depth
          12  cm
          Gross weight
          1.348  kg
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.432  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.916  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          24  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          11  cm
          Height
          22  cm
          Weight
          0.307  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20130 9

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand
            Back to top

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.