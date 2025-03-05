ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I reconnect my Philips Sonicare toothbrush to the Sonicare app (Android only)?

A firmware update is available to fix an issue in the operating system of some Android phones that prevents connection.

Please follow the steps below on how to update your firmware and reconnect your Philips Sonicare toothbrush to the Sonicare app. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9912/85 , HX9912/99 , HX9912/98 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Other useful links

Need help with your product?

Book a repair

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage