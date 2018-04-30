Philips service and repair

Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Find parts & accessories
In many cases when a product doesn’t perform as you would expect, the problem can be resolved at home without any need to return it. Please check our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find solutions for the most common issues:
In many cases when a product doesn’t perform as you would expect, the problem can be resolved at home without any need to return it.
Please check our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find solutions for the most common issues:
In many cases when a product doesn’t perform as you would expect, the problem can be resolved at home without any need to return it. Please check our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find solutions for the most common issues:
In many cases when a product doesn’t perform as you would expect, the problem can be resolved at home without any need to return it.
Please check our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find solutions for the most common issues:
Philips warranties are usually between 12 and 24 months depending on the product you own. To find the exact warranty period for your product and the relevant terms and conditions, please check our
Philips warranties are usually between 12 and 24 months depending on the product you own.
To find the exact warranty period for your product and the relevant terms and conditions, please check our
If you think your product is no longer under warranty,
Information on our current product range can easily be found in the Products section of the Philips website. You can locate your product by browsing the product catalogue (1) or by entering the model number or name of your product into our search engine (2). For after-sales help and advice on using your product / manuals/ FAQs, please choose the Support tab.
Information on our current product range can easily be found in the Products section of the Philips website.
You can locate your product by browsing the product catalogue (1) or by entering the model number or name of your product into our search engine (2).
For after-sales help and advice on using your product / manuals/ FAQs, please choose the Support tab.
A wide range of spare parts and accessories is available from our Online Shop.
If you cannot find the part you are looking for in Philips online shop, you can contact our approved distributor:
If you have any questions regarding spare parts or accessories for your product,
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products and therefore your guarantee will not be affected. Please contact your local Philips consumer care team where you are located if you have any issues or questions.
Products & services may vary from country to country, please contact your local Consumer Care team to ensure we can provide the best possible service. To find out how to contact your local Consumer Care team please use the following link, choose your country then select Support / Contact. Country/language can be selected in footer section. I moved abroad/I bought my product abroad. Will my guarantee be affected? No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products and therefore your guarantee will not be affected. Please contact your local Philips consumer care team where you are located if you have any issues or questions.
Country/language can be selected in footer section.
Products & services may vary from country to country, please contact your local Consumer Care team to ensure we can provide the best possible service.
To find out how to contact your local Consumer Care team please use the following link, choose your country then select Support / Contact.
Country/language can be selected in footer section.
I moved abroad/I bought my product abroad. Will my guarantee be affected?
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products and therefore your guarantee will not be affected. Please contact your local Philips consumer care team where you are located if you have any issues or questions.
Model number of your product can be found on the box, on the manual or on the product itself:
Our Contact center is open during the following times: Monday – Saturday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM ET
Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:00 PM ET
Excluding Major Holidays
Our Contact center is open during the following times:
Monday – Saturday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM ET
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.