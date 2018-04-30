Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips service and repair

    Troubleshooting and repair

    Find your product, troubleshoot and look for your repair options
    Recommended results

      Sorry, no results found.

       

      It seems that you have searched for something other than what we expected.

       

      Please consider the following suggestions to find your product:

      • Use the full original product model number (e.g. GC6440, HD9650/90 or HX9351/52).
      • Searching by name: 'Sonicare Diamondclean', 'Airfryer XXL', 'Oneblade'Specifically, for electric toothbrushes; toothbrush model numbers contain a '/' (for example: HX9361/62).We suggest you check the product box (model number could be on the bottom) or on your invoice. Some common mistakes; HX680A , HX939B, HX6100. These are the handles or chargers of the toothbrushes.
      • Regarding our electric shavers, trimmers or Oneblades: 'NL9206AD' is the postcode of the factory; the model number is printed near to it. Some examples: S7788/55, QP2620/65, QT4070/41.

       

      Alternatively, search for your product via the categories starting by clicking 'Browse by category'

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      Found {number} products

      Please select your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number shown in blue.

      Found your model!

      If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Where can I find my model number and slash code (Example: HX9352/10)?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      Tell us a bit about your product and we'll show you where to find the product number.
      If you have your product at hand, please choose it's product group and category below.
      Product number locations on our devices

      Find parts & accessories

      Find an accessory or replacement part for your device

      Parts & accessories

      Frequently asked questions

      1. My product isn’t working- Can I have it repaired? Is my product covered by a warranty?

      In many cases when a product doesn’t perform as you would expect, the problem can be resolved at home without any need to return it.

       

      Please check our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find solutions for the most common issues:

      Find your product

      In many cases when a product doesn’t perform as you would expect, the problem can be resolved at home without any need to return it.

       

      Please check our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find solutions for the most common issues:

      For Sonicare toothbrushes, please try our troubleshooting and exchange platform
      For Saeco coffee machines, please try our Saeco service center locator.
      For other products (e.g. shavers and household products), please reach out to our contact center.
      2. How long is the warranty on my product?

      Philips warranties are usually between 12 and 24 months depending on the product you own.

       

      To find the exact warranty period for your product and the relevant terms and conditions, please check our

      warranty document
      3. My product is out of warranty; can Philips do anything for me?

      If you think your product is no longer under warranty,

      please contact our Consumer Care team
      4. Where can I find product information?

      Information on our current product range can easily be found in the Products section of the Philips website.

      You can locate your product by browsing the product catalogue (1) or by entering the model number or name of your product into our search engine (2).

      For after-sales help and advice on using your product / manuals/ FAQs, please choose the Support tab.

      5. Where can I purchase spare parts and accessories for my product?

      A wide range of spare parts and accessories is available from our Online Shop.

      Click here to find parts and accessories for your product.

      If you cannot find the part you are looking for in Philips online shop, you can contact our approved distributor:

      Encompass – for All Personal Health Products

      If you have any questions regarding spare parts or accessories for your product,

      you can also contact Philips Consumer Care team.
      6. I moved abroad/I bought my product abroad. Will my guarantee be affected?

      No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products and therefore your guarantee will not be affected. Please contact your local Philips consumer care team where you are located if you have any issues or questions.

      7. I am outside the US; how can I call the contact center?

      Products & services may vary from country to country, please contact your local Consumer Care team to ensure we can provide the best possible service.

       

      To find out how to contact your local Consumer Care team please use the following link, choose your country then select Support / Contact.

       

      Country/language can be selected in footer section.

       

      I moved abroad/I bought my product abroad. Will my guarantee be affected?

       

      No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products and therefore your guarantee will not be affected. Please contact your local Philips consumer care team where you are located if you have any issues or questions.


      Country/language can be selected in footer section.

      8. Where are the model & serial numbers of my product?

      Model number of your product can be found on the box, on the manual or on the product itself:

      Where can I find the model/serial number of my product?
      9. When is the contact center open?

      Our Contact center is open during the following times:

      Monday – Saturday: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM ET
      Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:00 PM ET
      Excluding Major Holidays

      You can contact our Consumer Care team.
      10. Where can I find an authorized Philips service center for my Saeco machine?
      You can visit our Philips Saeco service center locator here.
      11. How to check the progress of your existing case?
      If you have reference number starting with 60-xxx, please contact our Consumer Care team and they will be able to update you with the progress of your case.

      Related topics

      Contact support

      Can’t find what you’re looking for? Support team can help you.

      Warranty

      Find full details of the warranty policy covering your Philips product.

      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Best Online Shop 2024 award
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.