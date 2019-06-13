How to Get a Baby to Latch While Breastfeeding

5 min. read While breastfeeding is a natural part of motherhood, it can require practice, patience, and a little advanced preparation. And if you do opt to breastfeed your baby, don’t be discouraged if you run into the common challenge of achieving a good breastfeeding latch.

The breastfeeding latch is one of the most common feeding concerns for new moms, and understandably so; it’s important that your baby latches properly during feedings to ensure that he or she is getting enough breast milk. A good breastfeeding latch is also important to help you avoid breast discomfort and sore nipples.

One of the best ways to get your baby to latch is to find a breastfeeding position that works for both you and your little one. Here we will discuss the different breastfeeding positions and other tips to help you achieve a correct breastfeeding latch. If you have any remaining questions or concerns, contact your doctor or a lactation specialist for further support.