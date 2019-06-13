Search terms
While breastfeeding is a natural part of motherhood, it can require practice, patience, and a little advanced preparation. And if you do opt to breastfeed your baby, don't be discouraged if you run into the common challenge of achieving a good breastfeeding latch. The breastfeeding latch is one of the most common feeding concerns for new moms, and understandably so; it's important that your baby latches properly during feedings to ensure that he or she is getting enough breast milk. A good breastfeeding latch is also important to help you avoid breast discomfort and sore nipples. One of the best ways to get your baby to latch is to find a breastfeeding position that works for both you and your little one. Here we will discuss the different breastfeeding positions and other tips to help you achieve a correct breastfeeding latch. If you have any remaining questions or concerns, contact your doctor or a lactation specialist for further support.
5 min. read
While breastfeeding is a natural part of motherhood, it can require practice, patience, and a little advanced preparation. And if you do opt to breastfeed your baby, don’t be discouraged if you run into the common challenge of achieving a good breastfeeding latch.
The breastfeeding latch is one of the most common feeding concerns for new moms, and understandably so; it’s important that your baby latches properly during feedings to ensure that he or she is getting enough breast milk. A good breastfeeding latch is also important to help you avoid breast discomfort and sore nipples.
One of the best ways to get your baby to latch is to find a breastfeeding position that works for both you and your little one. Here we will discuss the different breastfeeding positions and other tips to help you achieve a correct breastfeeding latch. If you have any remaining questions or concerns, contact your doctor or a lactation specialist for further support.
Before we discuss the different breastfeeding positions, there are a few steps you can follow that may help your baby to latch during feedings: 1
In addition to these helpful steps, it’s important to establish a breastfeeding position that works for both you and your baby. Experiment with the different breastfeeding positions until you find one that makes you feel comfortable and helps your baby achieve a good latch. Here are the most common positions that can help you and your baby achieve a proper breastfeeding latch: 1
Here are the most common positions that can help you and your baby achieve a proper breastfeeding latch: 1
The laid-back or reclining position is ideal for mothers who are breastfeeding for the first time. To try this position, simply lean back in a reclining position with pillows supporting your neck, shoulders, and arms. With your baby’s belly on yours, allow him or her to find your breast and make any necessary adjustments.
If you are looking for nursing positions that allow you to feed your baby and rest at the same time, the side-lying position may be perfect for you. Lay on your side with a cushion or pillow propped under you. Your baby can then nurse from the breast that is resting on the pillow while facing you. You can also place a towel or blanket behind your little one to keep him or her in place while feeding.
Another great position to achieve a good breastfeeding latch, the cross-cradle calls for you to place a pillow on your lap and lay your baby down sideways facing you. Use the arm opposite of the breast you are nursing from to support your baby while he or she feeds.
For this position, start by sitting on a comfortable chair with pillows for support. Place your baby on his or her back on a pillow, with his or her legs coming under your arm and up against the back of the chair. While supporting your baby’s back and shoulders with your forearm, cradle the head with the same hand, and use the other hand to support the breast that your baby is feeding from.
When trying these different breastfeeding positions, your newborn may respond better to one over another. Once you do find a good position, look out for the following signs that your baby has achieved a good latch: 2,3
There you have it: the breastfeeding positions and tips to help you and your baby get a good latch during feedings. Remember that breastfeeding is a learning curve, so don’t be discouraged if you encounter obstacles or challenges along the way, such as improper latching. Enjoy this special time with your baby and remember to consult with a doctor or lactation specialist with any questions or concerns you may have along the way.
1 womenshealth.gov - Your guide to breastfeeding - PDF 2 womenshealth.gov - Breastfeeding guide - PDF 3 Newton-Wellesley Hospital - Postpartum breastfeeding positions and latch on
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.