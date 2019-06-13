5 of the Most Common Breastfeeding Issues and How to Solve Them

1. ‘My baby won’t latch’

Latching can take a little time, but be gentle on yourself: you’ve both got this. Trouble latching is one of the most common breastfeeding problems, and it can be one of the reasons that breastfeeding hurts at times. If your baby won’t latch, there are several problems that could arise as a result, which is why it is important to ask for help if you and your baby are struggling to achieve a good latch. Clues that your baby may not be latching correctly may include the following: Your nipples hurt during feedings

Your baby is only latching to your nipple

Your baby’s lips are tucked in

You hear clicking or loud sucking sounds

Your baby feels frustrated after attempting to feed

Overtime, your milk supply is decreasing, even though you feed often

Your baby is losing weight

Here are a few breastfeeding tips to keep in mind to help encourage your baby to latch properly:

Create a calm environment. The key to a comfortable feeding session is to be calm and relaxed. Lay in your bed with pillows or sit in a comfortable chair.





Cuddle your baby skin-to-skin . Place your baby on your bare chest between your breasts for relaxing skin-to-skin contact.





Don't force the latch. Allow your baby to take the lead during nursing sessions. You will want to guide and support your newborn, but you certainly shouldn't be forcing the latch.





Find a comfortable position. Sometimes the trick is knowing which positions work and which ones don't. Explore the different breastfeeding positions that can help your baby to latch .





Use a good latching technique. Start by brushing your nipple against your baby's nose to activate their senses. This will help your baby to open their mouth wide, which may help to get more of your areola in their mouth.