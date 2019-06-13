Best Tips on How to Increase Your Milk Supply

Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
5 min. read Breastfeeding is filled with precious moments, but like all good things, it’s not without its challenges. One common concern that breastfeeding mothers can experience is low breast milk supply. Your body is designed to give your baby all the nutrients he or she needs, but sometimes mothers can worry that they’re not producing enough milk. Understandably, this leaves moms wondering how they can boost their milk supply. It can be possible to help increase milk supply using a few tips and tricks, but first, it’s important to know the difference between real and perceived low breastmilk supply. If your baby is gaining weight well, you probably have nothing to worry about – but more on that later! From ‘how do I increase my milk supply?’ to ‘how long does it take to increase milk supply?’, here we’ll answer all your most frequently asked questions surrounding breastmilk production.
5 min. read
Breastfeeding is filled with precious moments, but like all good things, it’s not without its challenges. One common concern that breastfeeding mothers can experience is low breast milk supply. Your body is designed to give your baby all the nutrients he or she needs, but sometimes mothers can worry that they’re not producing enough milk. Understandably, this leaves moms wondering how they can boost their milk supply.
It can be possible to help increase milk supply using a few tips and tricks, but first, it’s important to know the difference between real and perceived low breastmilk supply. If your baby is gaining weight well, you probably have nothing to worry about – but more on that later!
From ‘how do I increase my milk supply?’ to ‘how long does it take to increase milk supply?’, here we’ll answer all your most frequently asked questions surrounding breastmilk production.
If you recognize these signs, your baby is most likely getting enough milk. But if you think that you are not producing enough milk, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways that you can help to boost your milk supply.
It’s natural for moms to worry that they’re not producing enough milk, especially as it can be difficult to measure exactly how much you are producing. This leads to moms assuming they need to increase their milk supply. But don’t panic: if your baby is showing the following signs, they are likely to be getting plenty of milk.1,2
If you recognize these signs, your baby is most likely getting enough milk. But if you think that you are not producing enough milk, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways that you can help to boost your milk supply.
If you are struggling with milk production, never hesitate to consult with your doctor to determine the best course of action. We recommend these tips to help boost your milk supply:
If you are struggling with milk production, never hesitate to consult with your doctor to determine the best course of action. We recommend these tips to help boost your milk supply:
It’s important that your baby feeds every one and a half to two hours during the day and every three hours at night. While this may seem often, it is essential to help boost your milk supply and ensure that your little one is getting the right amount of nutrients he or she needs to thrive. And if your newborn is sleeping, gently wake him or her up to breastfeed on schedule. Alternatively, you could use a breast pump to stimulate your milk supply. Remember, the more you nurse, the more breast milk you will produce.
It’s important that your baby feeds every one and a half to two hours during the day and every three hours at night. While this may seem often, it is essential to help boost your milk supply and ensure that your little one is getting the right amount of nutrients he or she needs to thrive.
And if your newborn is sleeping, gently wake him or her up to breastfeed on schedule. Alternatively, you could use a breast pump to stimulate your milk supply. Remember, the more you nurse, the more breast milk you will produce.
Not only is eating a balanced and healthy diet good for your overall health, but it is also important when trying to boost your milk supply. Aim to eat about 300 to 500 more calories per day than you consumed before your pregnancy. Fill your daily diet with a variety of yummy vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to boost your milk supply and keep up your strength. Drink plenty of water so that you don’t get dehydrated, as that could make it difficult for your body to produce enough milk.
Not only is eating a balanced and healthy diet good for your overall health, but it is also important when trying to boost your milk supply. Aim to eat about 300 to 500 more calories per day than you consumed before your pregnancy. Fill your daily diet with a variety of yummy vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to boost your milk supply and keep up your strength. Drink plenty of water so that you don’t get dehydrated, as that could make it difficult for your body to produce enough milk.
Pumping is a great option for mothers who are unable to be with their baby during feedings. And it is also a wonderful way to help sustain or increase milk supply. Try adding a few pumping sessions between feedings to help stimulate milk production. Draining your milk between feeding sessions can help with milk supply by telling your body to produce more milk. Discover how you can get the most out of your breast pump with this guide ! And if you don’t yet have a breast pump, consider this double electric breast pump that allows you to express your breast milk easily. The Philips Avent allows for a comfortable and relaxed seating position when expressing. In fact, due to its unique design, it’s been clinically proven to reduce the need to lean forward*, the milk will flow directly from your breast into the bottle regardless. Your comfort is of the utmost importance when it comes to breastfeeding, which is why this pump has soft-textured massage cushions to gently stimulate your milk flow. Once you are done pumping, discover how to store your breast milk here!
Pumping is a great option for mothers who are unable to be with their baby during feedings. And it is also a wonderful way to help sustain or increase milk supply. Try adding a few pumping sessions between feedings to help stimulate milk production. Draining your milk between feeding sessions can help with milk supply by telling your body to produce more milk. Discover how you can get the most out of your breast pump with this guide !
And if you don’t yet have a breast pump, consider this double electric breast pump that allows you to express your breast milk easily. The Philips Avent allows for a comfortable and relaxed seating position when expressing. In fact, due to its unique design, it’s been clinically proven to reduce the need to lean forward*, the milk will flow directly from your breast into the bottle regardless.
Your comfort is of the utmost importance when it comes to breastfeeding, which is why this pump has soft-textured massage cushions to gently stimulate your milk flow. Once you are done pumping, discover how to store your breast milk here!
Fast and incredibly gentle
Inspired by baby’s unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow. See all benefits
Fast and incredibly gentle
Inspired by baby’s unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow. See all benefits
Fast and incredibly gentle
Inspired by baby’s unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow. See all benefits
Fast and incredibly gentle
Inspired by baby’s unique combination of suckling and massage, Natural Motion technology powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick letdown and milk flow. See all benefits
So, how long does it take to increase milk supply? The beautiful thing about motherhood is that every woman is different. You may notice a difference in milk supply within a few days or you may notice a difference in a few weeks. Regardless of how long it may take, try to remain relaxed and try not to get frustrated. This is all part of learning how to breastfeed and discovering what works best for you and your baby! If you have any questions or if you feel your baby is not getting enough milk, never hesitate to contact your doctor for help!
So, how long does it take to increase milk supply? The beautiful thing about motherhood is that every woman is different. You may notice a difference in milk supply within a few days or you may notice a difference in a few weeks. Regardless of how long it may take, try to remain relaxed and try not to get frustrated. This is all part of learning how to breastfeed and discovering what works best for you and your baby!
If you have any questions or if you feel your baby is not getting enough milk, never hesitate to contact your doctor for help!
* Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump vs. a leading competitor 1 La Leche League - Is my baby getting enough milk? 2 womenshealth.gov - Making breastmilk
* Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump vs. a leading competitor
1 La Leche League - Is my baby getting enough milk?
2 womenshealth.gov - Making breastmilk
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.