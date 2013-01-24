Home
    Philips Avent

    Comfort breast shell set

    SCF157/02
    Avent
    Avent
    • Comfort and protection Comfort and protection Comfort and protection
      Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

      SCF157/02
      Comfort and protection

      The ultrasoft Philips AVENT breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.

      Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

      Comfort and protection

      The ultrasoft Philips AVENT breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk. See all benefits

        Comfort and protection

        Ultra comfortable breast shells

        • 2 pcs

        Collect excess breast milk

        Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

        Protect sore nipples

        Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

        The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping

        The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Backing cushions
          Silicone

        • What is included

          Ventilated breast shells
          2  pcs
          Non-ventilated breast milk saver shells
          2  pcs
          Ultrasoft backing cushions
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Protection against

          Cracked nipples
          Yes
          Sore nipples
          Yes

