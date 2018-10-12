Search terms
All our whitening treatments start with a consultation with your dental professional. Our in-office treatments give you immediate results, while our take-home treatments
Philips Zoom! Whitening can make your teeth up to 8 shades whiter in just 45 minutes*. Thanks to our light-activated technology, you can see dramatic results in less time than your lunch break.
People who use Philips Zoom! experience little or no tooth sensitivity**. Your dentist will help ensure maximum comfort during your treatment, and a unique post-treatment gel gives you added protection when you're done.
Choose from our in-office or take-home treatments, starting at $100.
* with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed
1 Results may vary, ask your dentist or hygienist if Philips Zoom whitening is right for you
Answer : Yes, teeth whitening is safe if you follow each product's guidelines carefully. Some whitening products can irritate gums, or leave you with sensitive teeth, so it's recommended that you speak with a dental professional if you want to brighten your smile.
There's a range of reasons teeth become discolored. Genetics, your environment, even taking certain medication can all have an impact on the whiteness of your smile.
The most common reason is surface stains on your enamel. This is down to everyday food, drinks and lifestyle choices. Over time, these stains can work their way to the layer below enamel, known as dentin. When this becomes stained, the whole tooth looks darker because of the translucency of enamel.
There are several options, ranging from professional treatments, to over-the-counter whitening toothpastes and strips. Prescribed whitening treatments from Philips Zoom can give you a smile up to 8 shades whiter, and take place either in-office or at home. The first step is a consultation with your dental professional.
Apart from Zoom tooth Whitening products, your toothbrush can also play a part in brightening your smile. Every Philips Sonicare toothbrush delivers 31,000 brush strokes per minute to help remove stains and naturally whiten your teeth.
Whitening treatments that tackle stained dentin, the layer below your surface enamel, contain ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. These react chemically with the carbon that causes dentin to yellow, leaving your teeth whiter from the inside out.
Our whitening treatments are formulated to give you long-lasting results, but the results will vary depending on the type of whitening you opt for. Lifestyle choices, such as drinking drinks that stain teeth, will make them yellow again over time.
With Philips Zoom, you get a safe whitening experience with little to no sensitivity. Whether you choose an in-office or take-home treatment, it all starts with a consultation with your dental professional. They can recommend the best option for you based on your lifestyle, budget and the results you want to achieve. Find out more here.
Your dental professional will give you care advice before and after your treatment. You can maintain your whiter smile with one of our whitening electric toothbrushes, such as Philips Sonicare DiamondClean. There's also the option to top maintain your whiter smile with a Philips Zoom take home whitening kit.
Prices vary depending on your dentist. Our whitening treatments start from as little as XX. Check in with your Philips Zoom professional for more details.
Professional whitening can happen at the dentist or at home. We take you through the benefits of each and who it's best suited to.
Hold onto your white smile by making sure you have the right toothbrush. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are designed to help reduce future stains.
Unleash a whiter, brighter smile in less time than your lunch break. With Philips Zoom, you can choose from chairside or take-home professional whitening treatments that are tailored to you by your dentist. Whether you have a special occasion or simply want to reduce discoloration and stains, Philips Zoom gives you professional results with little or no sensitivity.*
* with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed
** patients surveyed experienced little or no sensitivity with Philips Zoom treatments containing ACP
*** Philips Zoom DayWhite and NiteWhite delivers a noticeably whiter smile in just 7 days
