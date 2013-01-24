Free shipping
2-5 business day delivery
30 days return guarantee
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The Philips B line 34” curved UltraWide display gives you a wrap-around view of your work. USB-C connectivity and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certification reduce eye fatigue.
The Philips E Line monitor features stunning visuals and stylish design for your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD and UltraWide-Color deliver ultimate clarity and life-like visuals. MultiView allows you to work on multiple devices or view content from different sources simultaneously on one screen.
The 32” curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with UltraWide-Color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive.
The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with UltraWide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life.
The 32" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
The 27" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
The expansive 499P9H frameless displays offers ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace two screens, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding your field of vision.
Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 329P1H, 346B1C, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office.
Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as B2C P1 and P9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of WQHD resolution and the smooth gameplay of Adaptive-Sync.
Preserve the environment with your monitor. Philips monitors are equipped with lead and mercury-free housing, 100% recyclable packaging material, and come with the energy saving of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch.
The expansive 499P9H frameless displays offers ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace two screens, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding your field of vision.
Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 329P1H, 346B1C, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office.
Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as B2C P1 and P9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of WQHD resolution and the smooth gameplay of Adaptive-Sync.
Preserve the environment with your monitor. Philips monitors are equipped with lead and mercury-free housing, 100% recyclable packaging material, and come with the energy saving of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.