    Curved monitors

      Our favorite  Curved Monitors

      • SuperWide curved LCD- 499P9H/00

        Wide open possibilities
        499P9H/27


        Our award-winning 49" curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in one. Productivity-enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver the performance and convenience you expect.
        Discover more
      • Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor - 346B1C/00

        See more. Do more.
        346B1C/27

         

        The Philips B line 34” curved UltraWide display gives you a wrap-around view of your work. USB-C connectivity and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certification reduce eye fatigue.
        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 346E2CUAE/27

        Simply immersive
        346E2CUAE/27

         

        The Philips E Line monitor features stunning visuals and stylish design for your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD and UltraWide-Color deliver ultimate clarity and life-like visuals. MultiView allows you to work on multiple devices or view content from different sources simultaneously on one screen.
        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 328E1CA/27

        Simply immersive
        328E1CA/27

         

        The 32” curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with UltraWide-Color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive.
        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 325E1C/27

        Simply immersive
        325E1C/27

         

        The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with UltraWide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life.
        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 322E1C/27

        Simply immersive
        322E1C/27

         

        The 32" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 272E1CA/27

        Simply immersive
        272E1CA/27

         

        The 27" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
        Discover more

        Wide array of usage scenarios

        • Wide viewing angle

          Wide viewing angle

          The expansive 499P9H frameless displays offers ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace two screens, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding your field of vision.

        • All-in-one USB-C docking

          All-in-one USB-C docking

          Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 329P1H, 346B1C, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office.

        • Features to spare

          Features to spare

          Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as B2C P1 and P9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of WQHD resolution and the smooth gameplay of Adaptive-Sync.

        • Environmental-friendly

          Environmental-friendly

          Preserve the environment with your monitor. Philips monitors are equipped with lead and mercury-free housing, 100% recyclable packaging material, and come with the energy saving of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch.

        Help, support and updates

        Register your Monitor

        Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
        Sign up to My Philips

        Software updates

        Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
        Find updates

        Support platform

        The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
        Find a solution

        Contact us

        We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
        Contact Philips
        B2B support for reseller partners


        Contact us

        Monitors Support
        Find contact information

