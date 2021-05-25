Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400Sonic electric toothbrush with app
HX9645/02
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
Depending on the model you have, you can charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in different ways. Always use the original charger that came with your toothbrush, as not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with all toothbrushes. Read below on how to charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush.
Charging your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with a standard charger
Follow these instructions:
Plug the charger in a live outlet
Place the toothbrush handle on the charger
The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging and will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
You can always keep your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush on a plugged-in charger between brushing. This will not affect the battery lifespan of your toothbrush.
*Note: DailyClean 1100 does NOT have a battery light indicator.
Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging glass
Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a charging glass or charging stand.
Place your toothbrush handle in the charging glass or stand and place it on the charging base
Plug the charging base in an outlet
The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
The battery indicator* stops flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. It can take up to 24 hours before your toothbrush is fully charged.
*Not all charging glass chargers are compatible across handles that came with a charging glass. Be sure to use the charger that came with your toothbrush.
Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the travel case
Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a travel case.
Place the toothbrush handle in the travel case
Connect a mini USB cable from the travel case to the USB adapter or a laptop
Some models come with a build in USB cable which is located at the bottom of your travel case.
The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging pad
Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with the wireless charging pad.
Plug the USB cable into the wall adapter and plug into a live outlet
Place the toothbrush handle on the raised surface of the charging pad
The charging pad beeps and the battery indicator will start flashing white to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
The battery indicator stops flashing and turns solid white when your toothbrush is fully charged
For further instructions please refer to your user manual.
