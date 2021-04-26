  • Free shipping

    How do I clean and sterilize Philips Avent bottles and teats?

    Always clean and sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple after each use. Follow these instructions on how to clean, sterilize and store your Philips Avent bottles and nipples.

    Instructions to clean your Philips Avent bottle and nipple

    Using your sink:

    1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
    2. Clean all parts with a soft brush (only use a mild washing soap)

    Using your dishwasher

    1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
    2. Clean all parts on the top rack of your dishwasher (only use a mild washing soap or tablet)

    Note: Please avoid washcloths, (abrasive) sponges and brushes with bristles that may tear the silicone or could lead the ink to come off the bottle. We advise you to use the Philips Avent Bottle and nipple brush and clean them gently.

    Instructions to sterilize in boiling water

    Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilizing. Follow these steps on how to sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple in boiling water.

    1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
    2. Bring plenty of water to a boil
    3. Place all parts in boiling water for 5 minutes
    4. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other or the side of the pan, This prevents deformation and damage.

    If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and nipple brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions, or concentrated cleaners.

    Instructions to sterilize with the Philips Avent sterilizer

    Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilizing. Follow these steps on how to sterilize your Philips Avent bottle and nipple with the Philips Avent sterilizer.

    1. Disassemble the bottle and nipple
    2. Sterilize all parts by following the instructions in the user manual
    3. Make sure that the parts do not touch each other. This prevents deformation and damage.
    4. Do not sterilize nipples too long as this can weaken the nipple.

    If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and nipple brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions, or concentrated cleaners.

    Storage after cleaning

    Do not leave a feeding nipple or AirFree™ vent insert in direct sunlight or heat. Also never leave in disinfectant for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the parts. Keep all parts dry in a covered container.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF408/34 , SCF421/47 , SCF425/47 , SCF424/47 , SCF423/47 , SCF422/47 , SCF016/47 , SCF400/14 , SCF411/01 , SCF402/34 , SCF401/34 , SCF400/44 , SCF400/34 , SCF400/24 , SCF659/31 , SCF659/47 , SCF659/37 , SCF659/36 , SCF659/35 , SCF659/34 , SCF659/33 , SCF659/32 , SCD390/01 , SCD396/02 , SCD391/01 , SCD393/04 , SCF403/44 , SCF403/34 , SCF403/14 , SCD393/05 , SCD394/02 , SCD397/02 , SCD398/02 , SCF644/47 , SCF407/12 , SCF407/35 , SCF407/34 , SCF407/33 , SCF407/32 , SCF407/31 , SCF400/17 , SCF400/27 , SCF400/37 , SCF400/47 , SCF400/57 , SCF401/37 , SCF402/37 , SCF403/17 , SCF403/27 , SCF403/37 , SCF403/47 , SCF403/57 , SCF404/37 , SCF404/57 , SCF405/37 , SCF405/57 , SCF406/17 , SCF406/27 , SCF406/37 , SCF421/27 , SCF422/27 , SCF423/27 , SCF424/27 , SCF425/27 , SCF644/31 , SCF644/37 , SCF644/36 , SCF644/35 , SCF644/34 , SCF644/33 , SCF644/32 , SCF560/37 , SCF566/37 , SCF566/27 , SCF566/17 , SCF565/57 , SCF564/57 , SCF563/57 , SCF563/47 , SCF563/37 , SCF563/27 , SCF563/17 , SCF562/37 , SCF561/37 , SCF560/57 , SCF560/47 , SCF563/00 , SCF573/34 , SCF573/33 , SCF573/32 , SCF573/31 , SCF573/30 , SCF573/10 , SCF560/17 , SCF560/27 , SCF564/37 , SCF565/37 , SCF629/37 , SCF631/27 , SCF632/27 , SCF633/27 , SCF634/27 , SCF635/27 , SCF640/37 , SCF643/12 , SCF643/17 , SCF646/17 , SCF646/37 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

