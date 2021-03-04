Coffee is not dispensing from my Philips/Saeco espresso machine
There are a few different causes why coffee is not dispensing from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine. Below you will find some solutions on how to solve this yourself.
Note: if you are using the machine for the first time, it is normal that during your first brew, only a few drops of coffee are dispensed. Brew a few more cups of coffee to optimize the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.
Air is trapped and is blocking the water supply
When air is trapped, the machine makes a loud buzzing noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:
Switch OFF the machine
Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean (or any other water filter) filter
Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position
Switch the machine back ON. When the machine is heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:
Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
Place back the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.
Brew group is dirty
A dirty or clogged brew group,can cause no coffee dispensing from the machine. It is important to rinse the brew group weekly. Follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:
Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you
Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back
Note: For a thorough cleaning of the brew group, we recommend you to use Philips coffee oil remover tablet (CA6704).
Coffee dispensing spout is clogged
When no coffee is dispensing, it could also be that the dispensing spout is clogged. To clean it you can use a pipe cleaner or needle to get rid of the dirt.
Using the pre-ground coffee function
When using the pre-ground coffee function to brew your coffee, the machine needs to be switched ON and ready for use before adding pre-ground coffee into the pre-ground coffee compartment.
Only use one full scoop of coffee grounds with the spoon provided and strike off the top access. Exceeding the amount of coffee grounds can cause the brew group to be overfilled and the coffee brewing to be aborted. The coffee powder will be thrown away and no coffee will be dispensed.
Machine needs to be descaled
When was the last time you descaled your espresso machine? All machines have a dedicated descale indicator, we advise you to descale the machine as soon as the machine indicates to do so. Not descaling your espresso machine can cause limescale to build up inside and cause malfunction.
Refer to the user manual on how to descale your espresso machine or click here.
The pre-ground coffee compartment is clogged
If the pre-ground coffee compartment is clogged, no coffee can be dispensed. To fix this, follow the steps below or the instruction movies:
Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you
Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee compartment and insert the spoon handle into it
Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down
If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.