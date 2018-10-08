You can easily adjust your Philips/Saeco espresso machine's grind settings by using the knob inside the coffee bean hopper. Discover how.
How to adjust my Philips / Saeco espresso machine's grind settings
General description how to change the grind setting
You can adjust the grind settings by the knob inside the bean container.
- Only adjust the grind settings when the machine is grinding coffee beans
- Place a cup under the coffee spout.
- Press the 'Espresso' button to brew a coffee.
- When the grinder starts grinding, place the grinder adjustment key on the grinder adjustment knob.
- Push it down and turn it one notch to the left or to the right to adjust the setting.