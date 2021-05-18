  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    S5588/81 Philips Norelco Shaver 5300 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product features, specifications and reviews

    Philips Norelco Shaver 5300 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 5000

    S5588/81

    My Philips Shaver is not working

    If your Philips Shaver is not working or turning on, read below the possible causes and our advice on how to solve them yourself.

    Your Philips Shaver is not charged

    If you have a rechargeable Philips Shaver, it is possible, that its battery has drained out. We advise you to charge your shaver and then try turning it on again. For details on how to charge your shaver, please refer to the user manual.

    If your Philips Shaver is not rechargeable then it should be plugged in to a working electric socket while in use.

    Your Philips Shaver is dirty

    It is possible that your shaver does not turn on or move because it is dirty. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to be blocked.

    To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. If possible, remove the shaving head and clean your shaver from the inside as well. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual.

    In some shavers, a cleaning reminder symbol will blink to let you know that the shaver needs to be cleaned.

    Philips shaver cleaning reminder symbol

    Your Philips Shaver is not assembled correctly

    Another reason why your shaver might not be working is that it is not assembled correctly. To find out proper instructions on how to reassemble your shaver, refer to your user manual.

    The travel lock on your Philips Shaver is activated

    Some Philips Shavers have a 'travel lock' function. If this is activated, the shaver does not turn on. Depending on the shaver model you have, you may see a 'lock' symbol blinking on your shaver to let you know that the travel lock is activated.

    To deactivate the travel lock, press the on/off button of your shaver for three to five seconds. Now try turning the shaver on again.

    Philips shaver travel lock symbol

    Your Philips Shaver is damaged

    It is possible that your Philips Shaver is damaged to such an extent that the motor cannot run anymore. In this case, please contact us to see how we can further help.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: S5588/81 , S7788/82 , S7783/84 , S6540/90 , S1015/81 , S1111/81 , S3212/82 , S3112/82 , S1311/82 , S1211/81 , S3540/81 , S5203/81 , S3311/85 , S9031/90 , S7940/84 , S5940/88 , S6820/83 , S6810/82 , SP9860/86 , S6880/81 , S6850/85 , S3552/89 , S7371/83 , S740/80 , SP9820/87 , S5250/81 , S3560/85 , S3560/88 , SW175/81 , SW9700/83 , SW6700/91 , SW3700/87 , S5074/89 , S5590/81 , S9733/90 , S7740/84 , AT620/81 , S7371/84 , S9311/87 , S8950/91 , S7371/87 , S9721/87 , S9721/89 , S8950/90 , S8880/88 , S3580/83 , S9731/90 , S5290/88 , S1150/81 , S5370/84 , S5370/81 , S5210/81 , S3570/81 , S3560/81 , S3310/81 , S1560/81 , S5370/86 , S5355/82 , S738/82 , S1570/82 , S5390/81 , S5210/86 , S5205/81 , YS524/46 , S5660/84 , YS524/45 , S9321/89 , S7720/84 , S7370/84 , S7720/90 , S7720/85 , S7370/87 , S9311/84 , S9721/84 , S9531/84 , S9321/88 , YS524/43 , XA504/42 , AT928/41SP , AT928/41 , AT811/41TT , YS524/41 , AT790/40 , XA913/42 , AT811/41 , AT811/41SP , AT880/44 , AT921/28 , AT810/41SP , AT920/41 , AT895/41 , AT875/41 , AT815/41 , AT810/41 , AT814/41 , AT830/41 , AT940/20 , RQ1160/17 , RQ1290/23 , HQ6940/33 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Troubleshooting

    Leaking (1)
    Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

      Sorry, we did not find this product.

      Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903/01, SP9820/87).

      In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.

      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product
      Back to top

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips online store

      Be the first to hear about new products and sales​

      Early access to exclusive offers and more!​

      *
      *

      What does this mean?

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Back to top