The blade of my Philips OneBlade is turning green too quickly
A green bar will gradually appear on the blade as you use it. When this bar is clearly visible, it is recommended to replace your blade for the best possible OneBlade experience. While the green bar is intended as an indication, you may wish to replace your blade sooner or later than indicated, depending on how satisfied you are with the performance of the blade.
Always use original Philips replacement blades with your OneBlade.
Depending on your usage behavior, the exact lifetime of your blade may vary. Similar to manual blades, your blade will become blunt over time, and this may result in reduced shaving performance and an increased hair pulling sensation during shaving and trimming.
Clean the blade regularly
- After every use blow off any hair accumulated on the blade.
- Turn your OneBlade on and rinse the blade and comb(s) with lukewarm water.
- If the attachments need to be cleaned more thoroughly turn the OneBlade off, take off its attachments and wash them under a tap.
Use your OneBlade only on recommended body parts
Always make sure your skin is clean before using OneBlade on it.
High hair volume and density
If you are still not satisfied with the performance of your OneBlade or you feel you need to replace it much earlier than 4 months, then feel free to contact us for further support.