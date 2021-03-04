My Philips/Saeco espresso machine does not froth the milk well
Milk temperature
Amount of milk
Milk type
- Semi-skimmed cow's milk
- Full-fat cow’s milk
- Lactose-free milk
The milk system is dirty
Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as as dried up milk is difficult to remove.
Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milks systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.
In case you have tried cleaning and other tips but the machine still does not work please contact us for further assistance.