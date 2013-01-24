Terms & Conditions

Philips Automotive North America warrants each new Philips Ultinon LED light against defects in materials or workmanship for a period of eight years from the date of purchase, and agrees to replace any defective product without charge.

Important: This warranty does not cover damage resulting from accident, misuse or abuse, lack of reasonable care, the affixing of any attachment not provided with the product or subjecting the product to any but the specified voltage. To exercise your rights under this warranty, you must provide proof of purchase in the form of a sales receipt or your submitted warranty form that shows the product name or part number and the date of purchase. It is suggested that for your protection you return shipments of product by insured mail, insurance prepaid.

Note: No other warranty, written or oral is authorized by Philips Automotive North America. This warranty gives you specific legal rights, and you may also have other rights which vary from state to state. Some states do not allow the exclusion or limitation of incidental or consequential damages, so the above exclusion and limitations may not apply to you.