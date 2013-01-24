Search terms
The Philips Ultinon LED interior range covers dome lights, map lights, trunk, and glove compartment lights. The Philips Ultinon LED exterior range covers brake and taillights, back-up lights, side-markers, and license plate lights.
Please see below overview for more details on applications, part numbers and interchanges:
If your LED doesn't light up, it's likely that you need to ‘reverse the polarity’ by flipping the LED. LED bulbs work like batteries with a positive and negative polarity. If the LED does not light up, simply remove the LED, flip direction and reinstall as shown below:
1. Remove the LED from the socket
2. Flip the LED
3. Insert LED back into the socket.
4. Check to ensure the LED lights up
Error messages can appear because the LED bulb wattage is much lower than conventional bulbs, which can make some outage warning systems unable to detect the bulb.
If your car shows fast flash after installing an LED light, you’ll want install a Philips Ultinon LED CAN-bus Enabling Adapter (CEA). Installing the Philips CEA in the circuit eliminates this problem. Installation takes only minutes and requires only a pair of pliers.
If your car has a dashboard error message, experiences fast flash, or goes in limp home mode after installing an LED bulb, you may need to install a Philips Ultinon LED CAN-bus Enabling Adapter (CEA).
See the image below for installation instructions:
Some LED lights appear to be bright, but they do not produce a well-focused beam of light when they are used in your vehicle. As a result, their light output is poor and even potentially dangerous - definitely not street legal.
The light output of Philips Ultinon LED lights is not only bright, but also creates a well-focused light beam on the road. That is why ‘street-legal’ matters and why Philips made sure that the Philips Ultinon LED lights have a street-legal beam pattern.
Yes, Philips Ultinon LEDs contributes to environment protection by:
Significant energy saving, consuming less overall resources, and emitting less CO₂
Fully compliant with RoHS / REACH, which means no hazardous materials that are harmful to the environment.
Long service lifetime which means elimination of unnecessary replacement related waste and system costs, while reducing overall resource consumption.
Replace your standard car lights with long-lasting Philips Ultinon LED lights. They are a direct replacement for incandescent bulbs and are resistant to extreme heat and high vibrations.
One look at their advanced design tells you these lights are like nothing you have seen before – Ultinon LED lights have been designed to outlast your car! And, they are backed by our 8-year limited warranty.
We are so confident in our Ultinon LED lights that we have backed them with the Philips 8-year limited warranty. Easy warranty registration in three steps:
Detailed information and the address can be found on the warranty registration form download.