LUMX60PENX1/50
200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco 120 lm Spotlight Rotating magnetic clip Battery life: 2h (Eco: 4h)
LUMX60PILLX1/50
500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco 180 lm Spotlight Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h) Ergonomic and foldable
LUMX60UVPIX1/50
500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco 180 lm Spotlight + UV Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h) High CRI and UV leak-detector
LUMX60LINEX1/50
300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco 120 lm Spotlight Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 8h) Durable with broad light beam
LUMX60POCKX1/50
300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco 100 lm Spotlight Battery life: 3,5h (Eco: 7h) Compact and flexible
LUMX60SLIMX1/50
500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco 150 lm Spotlight Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 7h) Versatile and rotatable
LUMX60BONNX1/50
High lumen output 1,200 lm and 110° beam radius Presence sensor Extension up to 81.89 inches
LUMX60HEADX1/50
300-lumen panoramic beam 120-lumen rotatable spotlight Motion sensor High-quality soft headband
LUMX60FLAUX1/50
1000 lumens /250 lm Spotlight Bluetooth speakers Light zoom function Motion-sensing
LUMX60FLMIX1/50
500 lumens / 250 lm Spotlight Light zoom function Battery life: 3h (Eco: 9h) Versatile
