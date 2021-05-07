  • Free shipping

    Different stages of weaning

    Different stages of weaning

    Weaning is all about learning and babies only accept and start to enjoy new tastes and textures if they get to try them.

    Philips AVENT - Different stages of weaning

    Progressing through the weaning stages

    Adapted from Clinical Paediatric Dietetics 3rd ed. 2007

    When your little one is confident eating solid food, a variety of foods from four food groups should be included every day, so they get the full range of nutrients. Ideally these nutritious foods should be ones the rest of the family eat too:

    The four food groups are:

    • Starchy foods – potatoes, rice, oats, pasta and other cereals
    • Meat, fish, eggs, smooth nut butters and pulses such as lentils, dhal, hummus
    • Fruits and vegetables
    • Full fat yoghurt and cheese. Full fat milk can also be used during cooking.

    Which foods when?

    Stage 1: 4 to 6 months

    Any of the following foods can be introduced as the first weaning food, but most mothers begin with cereal, root vegetables or fruit, mixed with their baby’s milk.

    All vegetables

    All fruits

    All cereals such as rice, oats, wheat and corn based

    Lean meat, poultry or fish – well cooked

    Eggs – well cooked

    Dhal, lentils, hummus, chick peas and other pulses

    Nuts – ground or as nut butter, e.g. ground almonds and smooth peanut butter

    Plain fromage frais and yoghurts

    Grated cheese melted onto warm foods.

    Texture

    Begin with a runny purée for the first few tastes. Then move on to thicker purées or well-mashed food as your baby becomes used to taking food from a spoon.

    Skills to learn:

    • Taking food from a spoon
    • Moving food from the front of the mouth to the back for swallowing
    • Managing thicker purées and mashed food

    Stage 2: 6 to 9 months

    You can include all the foods above, and in addition:

    Liver – limit to one small serving per week because of high levels of vitamin A.

    Texture

    Mashed food with soft lumps and soft finger foods. Meat may still need to be puréed but can be mashed if it is very soft.

    Skills to learn:

    • Moving lumps around the mouth
    • Chewing lumps
    • Self-feeding using hands and fingers
    • Sipping from a cup

    Examples of soft finger foods

    Soft fruit pieces, e.g. mango, melon, banana, soft, ripe pear, peach, papaya and kiwi

    Cooked vegetable sticks, e.g. carrot sticks, green beans, courgette sticks, potato and sweet potato

    Cooked vegetable pieces, e.g. cauliflower and broccoli florets

    Cooked pasta pieces

    Crusts of bread or toast

    Cheese cubes

    Roasted soft vegetable sticks, e.g. potato, sweet potato, parsnip, pepper, carrot, courgette.

    Drinks

    Sips of water from a cup at meal times – meals should end with a milk feed or milk pudding

    Well-diluted fruit juices from a cup, which aid iron absorption from vegetarian foods.

    Stage 3: 9 to 12 months

    You can include all the foods above, and family foods that have been prepared without salt or sugar.

    Texture

    Minced and chopped foods, finger foods (such as raw fruit and vegetable sticks) and a variety of family foods, such as sandwiches or toast.

    Skills to learn:

    • Chewing minced and chopped food
    • Self-feeding attempts with a spoon

    After 12 months of age

    From the age of one year most toddlers can eat family foods, aiming for a balanced diet. This may include foods that are not recommended in infancy:

    Honey

    Foods preserved with salt, such as bacon and tinned foods with added salt

    Unpasteurised soft cheeses

    Foods with added sugar – they should be offered only at meal times to avoid dental decay.

    Drinks

    You can introduce full-fat cows’ milk into your toddler’s diet at one year. Semi-skimmed milk should not be introduced until your little one is two years old.

    Please be aware that the information given in these [articles] is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.

