Sign up to get Philips Avent emails full of advice and helpful offers at every stage of your pregnancy and baby’s development
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Sterilising your feeding equipment for the first six months protects your baby from harmful germs until your little one’s immune system has matured and grown stronger.
Feeding your baby breast milk is the perfect first step towards helping build a healthy immune system, as well as providing the best nutrition. While you’re concentrating on establishing breastfeeding, there should be no need to use any equipment for feeding.
Once breastfeeding is established and you choose to use a breast pump, bottle, soothers (or any other equipment that comes into contact with milk and your baby), it’s essential to sterilise it before each use. Germs in milk can be particularly harmful to a baby with an immature immune system. Forgetting to properly clean and sterilise your baby’s feeding equipment can lead to a tummy upset, diarrhoea and an unhappy baby and mum.
Of course, you probably think it’s yet another job you could do without, but sterilising is quick, easy and efficient, especially with a steriliser that uses steam and heat.
If you’ve introduced solids before six months, it’s wise to sterilise the bowls and spoons. After that time, only milk feeding equipment like bottles and breast pumps need to be sterilised until your little one is a year old.
Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.
Starting solids
Common baby health complaints