    Philips Avent

    3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF284/05
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Convenient and effective sterilization Convenient and effective sterilization Convenient and effective sterilization
      Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      SCF284/05
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it's a few small items or a full load.

      Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load. See all benefits

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load. See all benefits

      Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      Convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load. See all benefits

        3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

        Convenient and effective sterilization

        Flexible, easy loading

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
        • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
        • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
        3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

        3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

        The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

        Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

        Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

        Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

        With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The sterilizer will keep its contents (baby bottles, soothers etc.) sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Sterilizes various bottles, baby products & accessories

        The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 piece
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          110  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Voltage
          120V~60Hz
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

            • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
