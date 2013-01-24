Norelco Bodygroom 3500 Showerproof body groomer BG5025/49
The Bodygroom 3500 is designed to efficiently trim and shave body hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Offers versatile groom options, with trim guards in three lengths and an extra-long back attachment for hard to reach areas.
Philips shop price
Suggested retail price: $39.95
Back & Body Groomer
Extended reach for your back
Skin friendly shaver
3 click-on trimming guards
60mins cordless use/1h charge
Back attachment
Confidently trim or shave all body zones
Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs. The bi-directional trim guards cut longer hairs with three length options, and the skin-friendly shaver gets an even closer result.
Extra-long back attachment for extended reach
Now easier to shave your back. Attachment can be folded for convenient storage.
Easy to use and clean, while wet or dry
Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. Trimming performance may be better on dry hair, as wet hair tends to stick to the body.
2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.