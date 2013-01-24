Home
    Norelco Bodygroom 3500 Showerproof body groomer

    Norelco Bodygroom 3500 Showerproof body groomer
    BG5025/49


    The Bodygroom 3500 is designed to efficiently trim and shave body hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Offers versatile groom options, with trim guards in three lengths and an extra-long back attachment for hard to reach areas.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $39.95

    Back & Body Groomer

    Extended reach for your back

     
    • Skin friendly shaver
    • 3 click-on trimming guards
    • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
    • Back attachment
    Shave or trim all body zones

    Confidently trim or shave all body zones


    Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs. The bi-directional trim guards cut longer hairs with three length options, and the skin-friendly shaver gets an even closer result.
    Extra-long back attachment

    Extra-long back attachment for extended reach


    Now easier to shave your back. Attachment can be folded for convenient storage.
    Fully water-resistant

    Easy to use and clean, while wet or dry


    Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. Trimming performance may be better on dry hair, as wet hair tends to stick to the body.

    2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    2 year warranty offer
    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
