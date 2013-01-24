Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Perfect trim and shave
Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect trim and shave
Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.
Perfect trim and shave
Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect trim and shave
Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.
Replacement shaving foil head
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
BG7040/42
BG5025/49
BG7030/49
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.
Cleaning
Content
Compatibility