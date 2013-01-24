Home
    BG2000/40
    Norelco
    Norelco
      Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.

      Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.

      Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.

      Replacement shaving foil head for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.

        Change foil every 12 months for best results

        100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

        100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110 for at least once a week for optimum results.

        • Content

          Packaging
          1 shaving head foil

        • Compatibility

          Fits product type
          • Bodygroom series 7000 (BG204x)
          • Bodygroom series 3000 (BG203x)
          • Bodygroom series 3000 (BG202x)

