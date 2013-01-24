Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Change foil every 12 months for best results
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Change foil every 12 months for best results
Change foil every 12 months for best results
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Change foil every 12 months for best results
Replacement shaving foil head
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
BG5025/49
BG7030/49
BG7040/42
BG2000/40
Because of the integrated self-sharpening pre-trimmers at both sides of the shaver, you will be able to get a close shave in one stroke, even with longer hair.
This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.
Maintenance