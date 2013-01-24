Home
    Philips Norelco Bodygroom

    Replacement shaving foil head

    BG2000
    Norelco
    • Perfect trim and shave Perfect trim and shave Perfect trim and shave
      Philips Norelco Bodygroom Replacement shaving foil head

      BG2000
      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      • Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke
      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones

      Philips Norelco Bodygroom Replacement shaving foil head

      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      • Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke
      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones

      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      • Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke
      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones

      Philips Norelco Bodygroom Replacement shaving foil head

      Change foil every 12 months for best results

      • Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke
      • Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming
      • Trim and shave all body zones

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Perfect trim and shave

        Replacement shaving foil head BG2000/10 for Philips Norelco Bodygroom range BG2020 to BG2030.
        Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke

        Integrated trim & shave head for a close shave in one stroke

        Because of the integrated self-sharpening pre-trimmers at both sides of the shaver, you will be able to get a close shave in one stroke, even with longer hair.

        Trim and shave all body zones

        Trim and shave all body zones

        This Philips bodygroom can both trim and shave all body zones.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Technical Specifications

        • Maintenance

          Durability
          Self-sharpening blades

