    OneBlade handle

    OneBlade + Blade
    Subscription

    Blade
    Subscription

    One Time
    Purchase

    New blades delivered, when you need them most

    2 blades
    1 blade
    2 pack replacement blades

    Blades
    2 pack     replacement blade subscription

     $19.99/shipment

    *Default selection is 2 blades every 6 months.
    2 blades
    1 blade
    1 pack replacement blade

    Blades
    1 pack     replacement blade subscription

    $11.99/shipment

    *Default selection is 1 blade every 3 months.
    Why subscribe?

    Save 20%
    Save 20%
    New blades when you need them
    New blades when
    you need them
    Stress Free
    Free delivery
    Stress Free
    Cancel any time
    Flexibility

    OneBlade Flexibility


    We get it, you love the convenience of a subscription but also want the flexibility to take a break. After subscribing you will get access to your account section where you can change your delivery date or cancel any time. We're as flexible as you want us to be!

    OneBlade does it all

    OneBlade in 90 seconds

    How often do you shave or style?


    Replace your blade*
    Replacing your blade chart
    *Blades lasts up to for 4 months. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
    OneBlade blade

    OneBlade blade features

    Travel proof
    Contour following 
    OneBlade follows the contours of your face allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.  
    Sensitive skin

    Dual protection system 

    OneBlade’s glide coating and rounded tips are designed to protect your skin and deliver a comfortable shave.

    Shower proof

    Dual-sided blade

    Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Dual blade technology

    Durable OneBlade

    The blades are designed for lasting performance. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

    2 replacement blade

    FAQ's
    How does the OneBlade subscription work?

    Philips OneBlade subscription makes your grooming routine as easy and convenient as possible.

     

    Based on your grooming routine, pick a blade delivery frequency that is right for you!

     

    Once enrolled in the subscription, your credit card will automatically be charged prior to each order being shipped. This will continue until you cancel the subscription in your account. Replacement blades will only be shipped after payment has been received.

     

    Delivery of blades is always free, and you can cancel or modify your subscription at any time.

    When should I replace my OneBlade blade?
    The blades are designed for lasting performance. Your OneBlade is equipped with a blade wear indicator. When the silver part of the blade head turns green or starts pulling your hair, it's an indication that it needs to be replaced (each blade lasts up to four months, actual results may vary based on your routine). Replacement is easy and hassle-free.
    Can I use OneBlade for both face and body?
    Absolutely, so you can forget about using multiple tools.
    How can I pay for OneBlade subscription?
    We accept all major debit and credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard and American Express. You can find out which cards are accepted during checkout.
    Can I use my “sign up” voucher code for the blade subscription?

    Yes you can. Once you sign up and receive your $10 discount voucher code, you can use it to start a 2-blade (QP220/80) subscription with your preferred frequency (only redeemable on the first order).

     

    Simply apply your voucher code at the checkout and enjoy your discount.

    The $10 voucher is a one-off saving and only redeemable with your first order. The voucher is applied to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, before the 20% subscription discount is applied.

    How do I cancel my subscription? And what happens?

    You can cancel your subscription at any time.

     

    1.      Log into your account

    2.      Click “Cancel my subscription’’ and follow the steps

     

    You will receive instructions by email on how to return your product free of charge. The cancellation process can differ based on how long you have had your Philips OneBlade device.

    What happens if I need a blade delivered before my next shipment cycle?

    1.      Log into your account

    2.      Click “Advance your next replenishment shipment’’ and follow the steps

    What happens if I need to postpone my next blade shipment?

    1.      Log into your account

    2.      Click “Postpone next shipment’’ and follow the steps

    What happens if I need to change frequency of blade shipment?

    1.      Log into your account

    2.      Click “Change frequency” and follow the steps

    I created my subscription plan. Did I activate OneBlade subscription now?

    Once your payment is completed, your subscription is active.

     

    Need more blades? You can always change the shipment frequency to make it fit your personal needs:

     

    1.      Log into your account

    2.      Click “Modify subscription” and follow the steps

