    Ultinon Essential LED

    LED Fog lights

    11005UE2X2
      • Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience
      • Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation
      • Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use
      • Experience improved visibility
      • 12V and 24V compatibility for wider application
        Stand out from the crowd

        New Ultinon Essential LED fog lights provide the best value for your money, with a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat dissipation technology, and 12V/24V compatibility.

        Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

        For that modern, high-end style, customize your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED Fog light bulbs. With a color temperature of up to 6,500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

        Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

        Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED Fog light bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism - built-in fan and an aluminum heatsink with anonizing coating - these LED Fog light bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.

        Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

        Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body allowing more space for bulb in the fog light and hence facilitating easy fit. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows to take the out the center ring from top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.

        Experience improved visibility

        The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare making everyone safer on the road. For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your fog light.

        12V and 24V compatibility for wider application

        Philips Ultinon Essential LED is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          46678001994
          EAN3
          50046678001999
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Fog lights
          Range
          Ultinon Essential
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          Fog light
          Type
          9006 LED Fog

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Stylish white light
          Product highlight
          Up to 6500K stylish white light

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6,500K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11005UE2X2
          Ordering code
          78001999

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece [lbs]
          3.12 lbs
          Height [in]
          4.72 in
          Length [in]
          12.8 in
          Width [in]
          9.53 in

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2
          Height [in]
          5.12 in
          Length [in]
          4.17 in
          Width [in]
          2.20 in

