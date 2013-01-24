Search terms
Bright white light
Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights provide a bright white light on the road using blue coating on the glass. The perfect choice for those who want to drive with style, without compromising on safety. See all benefits
CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlights enhance the style of your vehicle while offering improved performance compared to standard bulbs. Philips CrystalVision headlight bulbs ultra are an excellent choice if you want to add style to your vehicle, without compromising on safety.
Headlight bulbs put out less light as they age. That means that old bulb is giving you less nighttime visibility that you would have with 2 new bulbs. Putting in a new pair gives you all the light you should be getting for maximum driving safety for you and your family.
Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life. For over 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern cars. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.
With CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs, drivers enjoy a look that is unmatched and a DOT compliant bulb.
Philips CrystalVision ultra is for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and performance. Without compromising on safety, Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights rival the look of HID thanks to the blue coating on the glass and the blue cap bulb which creates a bright white light effect in the headlamp's reflector in daytime.
