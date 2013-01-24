Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Vision

    car headlight bulb

    12336PRB1
    • Safety you can see Safety you can see Safety you can see
      -{discount-value}

      Vision car headlight bulb

      12336PRB1

      Safety you can see

      Producing up to 30% more vision,* Philips Vision headlights deliver a longer light-beam projections for increased safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      Vision car headlight bulb

      Safety you can see

      Producing up to 30% more vision,* Philips Vision headlights deliver a longer light-beam projections for increased safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      Safety you can see

      Producing up to 30% more vision,* Philips Vision headlights deliver a longer light-beam projections for increased safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      Vision car headlight bulb

      Safety you can see

      Producing up to 30% more vision,* Philips Vision headlights deliver a longer light-beam projections for increased safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Vision

        Vision

        car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Safety you can see

        Up to 30% more vision on the road

        • H3
        • 55 W
        • 12 V
        • Style
        Up to 30% more vision on the road*

        Up to 30% more vision on the road*

        Our Vision upgrade headlight bulbs produce a longer light-beam projection for greater safety and comfort.

        Greater safety and comfort

        Greater safety and comfort

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

        Philips Vision headlights are DOT compliant

        Philips Vision headlights are DOT compliant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        It is simply more efficient to change both headlamps in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

        Philips is the choice of all major car manufacturers.

        For over 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern cars. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          400h

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 30% more vision

        • Product description

          Type of lamp
          H3
          Application
          Front fog
          DOT Compliant
          Yes
          Range
          Vision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PK22s

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          046677716776

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Back to top
            Back to top