      Safety you can see

      Producing up to 30% more vision,* Philips Vision headlights deliver a longer light-beam projections for increased safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results.

        Safety you can see

        Up to 30% more vision*: Safety and comfort

        • Type of lamp: H11
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        • safety
        Greater safety and comfort

        Greater safety and comfort

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

        Philips Vision headlights are DOT compliant

        Philips Vision ensures excellent light-beam performance with original equipment quality.

        Up to 30% more vision on the road

        Our Vision upgrade headlight bulbs produce a longer light-beam projection for greater safety and comfort.

        We are the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For over 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern cars. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        Headlight bulbs put out less light as they age. That means that old bulb is giving you less nighttime visibility that you would have with 2 new bulbs. Installing a new pair gives you all the light you should be getting for maximum driving safety for you and your family.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          046677718589
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          • Front fog
          Range
          Vision
          Base
          PGJ19-2
          DOT Compliant
          Yes
          Type of lamp
          H11

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More Vision
          Product highlight
          Up to 30% more vision

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12362PRB2

