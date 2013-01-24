Home
    12362VPB2
      Philips VisionPlus headlights produce up to 60% more vision,* which allows drivers to see father for greater safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results.

      Philips VisionPlus headlights produce up to 60% more vision,* which allows drivers to see father for greater safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      Philips VisionPlus headlights produce up to 60% more vision,* which allows drivers to see father for greater safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

      Philips VisionPlus headlights produce up to 60% more vision,* which allows drivers to see father for greater safety and comfort. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam tests results. See all benefits

        More vision, enhanced visibility

        Up to 60% more vision*: superior quality

        • Type of lamp: H11
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,55 W
        • safety

        Superior quality with enhanced visibility

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today’s demanding drivers.

        We are the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For over 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern cars. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.

        Always change both headlights at once for more safety

        Headlight bulbs put out less light as they age. That means that old bulb is giving you less nighttime visibility that you would have with 2 new bulbs. Putting in a new pair gives you all the light you should be getting for maximum driving safety for you and your family.

        Up to 60% more vision on the road

        Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps to prevent accidents. Thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs, VisionPlus allows you to react quicker. Philips VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety conscious drivers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          046677717339
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          • Front fog
          Range
          VisionPlus
          Base
          PGJ19-2
          DOT Compliant
          Yes
          Type of lamp
          H11

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More Vision
          Product highlight
          Up to 60% more vision

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          3300  K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12362XVB2
          Ordering code
          77717334

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          300+ hrs

