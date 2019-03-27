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Discontinued

DayLightGuideLED Daytime running lights

12825WLEDX1

5
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night.
See all benefits

to drive with safety and style

Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility

  • Daylight Guide

  • 12 V

  • 15 W

Smart clip-on system

Smart clip-on system

Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.

Dimmable: stays on night & day

Dimmable: stays on night & day

Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Dayliight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.

High-quality aluminium housing

High-quality aluminium housing

The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/03/2019

US

US

Great lights for your car

Still working to this day. They are great and affordable!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

26/08/2014

US

US

Nice lights, but NOT DOT approved

I really liked my lights until Virginia State vehicle inspector rejected my truck because there was no DOT mark on the lens.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

26/07/2013

US

US

Great product

The install was just like the video claimed it would be, it took about an hour. The end reslut excieded my expectations, they look great, work perfectly. I installed them on a 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited that has the "auto on" feature for the head lights. The install instructions said to disable that feature before installation, that was a little confusing. They work perfectly using the auto on feature and work perfectly using the "manual on". I would recomend them to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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