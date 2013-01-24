Home
    DayLightGuide

    LED Daytime running lights

    12825WLEDX1
      The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night.

        Smart clip-on system

        Smart clip-on system

        Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.

        Dimmable: stays on night & day

        Dimmable: stays on night & day

        Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Dayliight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.

        High-quality aluminium housing

        High-quality aluminium housing

        The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

        Water and gravel-impact resistant

        Water and gravel-impact resistant

        The high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. After mounting the system does not require any maintenance.

        Homologated lightguide technology

        Homologated lightguide technology

        The lightguide technology delivers a distinct lighting signature. Contrary to the dot appareance of earlier solutions, the light that is guided through the 2 beams is uniform and extends to a wider angle. As any other Philips solution the beam complies with all homologation standards.

        Hybrid and electric car compatible

        Hybrid and electric car compatible

        The Philips Daytime Running Light range is compatible with hybrid and electric car technology.

        Wide angle to be seen better

        Wide angle to be seen better

        The homologated Lightguide technology results in a uniform light diffusion without dots and an ultra-wide beam.

        High power new generation LED

        High power new generation LED

        Technical Specifications

        • Maximum visibility

          Intensity (DRL)
          550  cd
          Intensity (position light)
          80  cd
          Color temperature
          6000K
          Beam angle
          150 % wider than standard
          LED lifetime
          5000 hours

        • Easy to install

          Clip-on system
          Yes
          Start & stop compatible
          with ACC control

        • Robustness

          Premium finishing
          High quality aluminum housing
          Gravel-impact resistant
          Automotive test PSA B21 7090
          DRL set resistant to
          water, salt, dust & sand

        • Technical specifications

          Application
          Day light
          Homologation
          ECE R87
          Consumption (DRL)
          2 x 7.7 W
          Consumption (Position light)
          2 x 2.4 W

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12825WLEDX1
          Ordering code
          38638733

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900386387
          EAN3
          8727900386394

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Type
          DayLightGuide
          Range
          DayLightGuide
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Voltage [V]
          12

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

