2 year warranty
Discontinued
12825WLEDX1
Daylight Guide
12 V
15 W
Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.
Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Dayliight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.
The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MeganB
27/03/2019
US
Great lights for your car
Still working to this day. They are great and affordable!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
SadNvirginia
26/08/2014
US
Nice lights, but NOT DOT approved
I really liked my lights until Virginia State vehicle inspector rejected my truck because there was no DOT mark on the lens.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
RVN69
26/07/2013
US
Great product
The install was just like the video claimed it would be, it took about an hour. The end reslut excieded my expectations, they look great, work perfectly. I installed them on a 2008 Hyundai Sonata Limited that has the "auto on" feature for the head lights. The install instructions said to disable that feature before installation, that was a little confusing. They work perfectly using the auto on feature and work perfectly using the "manual on". I would recomend them to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights