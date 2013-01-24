Search terms
Maximum safety
With up to 40% more vision*, MotoVision delivers greater nighttime visibility and safety, allowing cyclists to see and be seen better. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam headlamp test results. See all benefits
Philips MotoVision creates a distinctive orange reflection in the headlight that helps motorcycles and scooters stand out from other road traffic. Riders can be seen clearly by other drivers with the noticeable orange glow in their headlight lens and see further down the road.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive GradeQuality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.
Designed to be easily installed, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.
The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution on the road so you can see and be seen better.
Philips MotoVision headlight bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations of up to 10G (gravitational force).
MotoVision is a great option for off-road by offering great vibration resistance on the road, and for off-road terrain. It is compatitable with ATV's, snowmobiles and other powersports.
