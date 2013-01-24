Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive GradeQuality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.