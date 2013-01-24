Home
    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    43BDL4050D/11
    Chasing innovation
      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      43BDL4050D/11

      Chasing innovation

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Chasing innovation

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Chasing innovation

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Chasing innovation

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

        Chasing innovation

        powered by Android

        • 43"
        • Powered by Android
        • 450cd/m²
        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory

        Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

        Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

        With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

        Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

        WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

        Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

        Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          107.95  cm
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1100:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.49 x 0.49 mm
          Display colors
          16.77 million
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Operating system
          Android 4.4.4

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • USB 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • micro USB
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width (inch)
          37.99  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          22.02  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          1.79  inch
          Set Width
          965.00mm  mm
          Set Height
          559.30  mm
          Set Depth
          45.50  mm
          Bezel width
          9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
          Product weight (lb)
          23.59  lb
          Product weight
          10.7  kg
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6

        • Convenience

          Memory
          16GB eMMC
          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15x 15
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Other convenience
          • Carrying handles
          • G sensor

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          59 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • VGA cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Edge alignment plates
          Stand
          Universal Stand (Large Size) (Optional)
          Included Accessories
          • DVI-VGA adapter
          • Philips logo
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Thumb Screw (x8)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • M4A
          • MP1
          • MP2
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PDF
          • PNG
          USB Playback Video
          • 3GP
          • AVI
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MOV
          • MP4
          • TS

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • J-Moss
          • PSE
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year send-back warranty or warranty replacement shipment (Do not include removing and installing the display.)

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
          GPU
          ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
          Memory
          2GB DDR3
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Edge alignment plates

