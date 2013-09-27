Please click on the logo to download the
Energy Guide Label for this product
Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- Registration card
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Power cord
- Cable management
- Table top stand
Brilliantly Thin
Get sleek styling and crystal clear Full 1080p HD from this LED television. With the ultimate in sharpness, detail and vivid colors, your favorite shows will look better in Philips LED brilliance. See all benefits
5000 series LED-LCD TV
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
Pixel Plus HD is a picture processing technology that enables viewers to watch content that is vivid, natural, and real. The result means superbly life-like pictures with incredible details and depth from any HD source.
120 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard reduces response time of the HDTV to produce faster picture transitions and reduces motion artifacts.
DTS TruSurround creates an immersive, feature-rich surround sound experience from two speakers, complete with rich bass, high frequency detail and clear dialog. Extremely broad sweet spot for maximum realism and enjoyment, sculpted bass to optimize low frequency performance of small drivers and enclosures, dialog enhancement to ensure clear and intelligible vocals and definition control for maximum high-frequency realism and clarity.
Advanced Picture Settings gives you access to more granular control over the picture performance of your TV. Discrete RGB Gain and Offset controls let you adjust the brightness and contrast of individual Red, Green and Blue pixels of your LCD TV to achieve a perfectly calibrated picture.
The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, mp3 music and video files of most USB-sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot at the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.
LED lighting technology is the most advanced available. In this TV it combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality, as well as being the lowest power consumption in its category. Another environmental benefit is that LED lighting technology does not contain hazardous materials. With an LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast and sharpness and vibrant colors.
Energy Star-labeled home electrical products are designed to use less energy - saving you money while reducing environmental pollution. In fact, Energy Star-compliant products consume less than 1 watt of power while in standby mode. As an Energy Star partner, Philips develops products that meet the Energy Star guidelines for energy efficiency. This is achieved by having low standby power consumption through innovatively designed standby circuitry and stringent selection of components made with high efficiency materials.
EasyLink uses the HDMI CEC industry standard protocol to share functionality between connected devices and the TV. With Easylink only one remote control is needed to operate main functionalities on your TV and connected devices. HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen for the ultimate picture quality. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection. With 2 HDMI input on the back and 1 HDMI on the side of the TV you can connect multiple HD sources, for instance an HD settop box, a Blu-ray player, and Game Console or Digital Camcorder.
With PC input you can use your TV as a PC monitor either using a HDMI-DVI cable/converter (for digital signals) or VGA cable (for analog signals).
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Sound
Convenience
Multimedia Applications
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
