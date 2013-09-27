Search terms

      Get sleek styling and crystal clear Full 1080p HD from this LED television. With the ultimate in sharpness, detail and vivid colors, your favorite shows will look better in Philips LED brilliance.

      Get sleek styling and crystal clear Full 1080p HD from this LED television. With the ultimate in sharpness, detail and vivid colors, your favorite shows will look better in Philips LED brilliance.

      Get sleek styling and crystal clear Full 1080p HD from this LED television. With the ultimate in sharpness, detail and vivid colors, your favorite shows will look better in Philips LED brilliance.

      Get sleek styling and crystal clear Full 1080p HD from this LED television. With the ultimate in sharpness, detail and vivid colors, your favorite shows will look better in Philips LED brilliance.

        Brilliantly Thin

        LED Brilliance with Full HD picture performance

        • 47" class/po
        • Full HD 1080p
        Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

        Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

        The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

        Pixel Plus HD for better details, depth and clarity

        Pixel Plus HD for better details, depth and clarity

        Pixel Plus HD is a picture processing technology that enables viewers to watch content that is vivid, natural, and real. The result means superbly life-like pictures with incredible details and depth from any HD source.

        120 Hz PMR for the ultimate in motion sharpness

        120 Hz PMR for the ultimate in motion sharpness

        120 Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard reduces response time of the HDTV to produce faster picture transitions and reduces motion artifacts.

        Enjoy rich sound and clear dialog with DTS TruSurround

        Enjoy rich sound and clear dialog with DTS TruSurround

        DTS TruSurround creates an immersive, feature-rich surround sound experience from two speakers, complete with rich bass, high frequency detail and clear dialog. Extremely broad sweet spot for maximum realism and enjoyment, sculpted bass to optimize low frequency performance of small drivers and enclosures, dialog enhancement to ensure clear and intelligible vocals and definition control for maximum high-frequency realism and clarity.

        Advanced Picture Settings for ultimate calibration control

        Advanced Picture Settings for ultimate calibration control

        Advanced Picture Settings gives you access to more granular control over the picture performance of your TV. Discrete RGB Gain and Offset controls let you adjust the brightness and contrast of individual Red, Green and Blue pixels of your LCD TV to achieve a perfectly calibrated picture.

        USB for fantastic multimedia playback

        USB for fantastic multimedia playback

        The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, mp3 music and video files of most USB-sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot at the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.

        Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

        Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

        LED lighting technology is the most advanced available. In this TV it combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality, as well as being the lowest power consumption in its category. Another environmental benefit is that LED lighting technology does not contain hazardous materials. With an LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast and sharpness and vibrant colors.

        Energy Star rated for low power consumption

        Energy Star-labeled home electrical products are designed to use less energy - saving you money while reducing environmental pollution. In fact, Energy Star-compliant products consume less than 1 watt of power while in standby mode. As an Energy Star partner, Philips develops products that meet the Energy Star guidelines for energy efficiency. This is achieved by having low standby power consumption through innovatively designed standby circuitry and stringent selection of components made with high efficiency materials.

        3 HDMI inputs with Easylink for HD connection

        EasyLink uses the HDMI CEC industry standard protocol to share functionality between connected devices and the TV. With Easylink only one remote control is needed to operate main functionalities on your TV and connected devices. HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen for the ultimate picture quality. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection. With 2 HDMI input on the back and 1 HDMI on the side of the TV you can connect multiple HD sources, for instance an HD settop box, a Blu-ray player, and Game Console or Digital Camcorder.

        PC-input allows you to use your TV as a PC monitor

        With PC input you can use your TV as a PC monitor either using a HDMI-DVI cable/converter (for digital signals) or VGA cable (for analog signals).

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Display screen type
          LED Full HD Display
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          47  inch
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1 (IPS Panel)
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          119.29  cm
          Visible screen diagonal (inch)
          47  inch
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Picture enhancement
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Digital Noise Reduction
          • Pixel Plus HD
          • Scanning backlight

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 720 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          5-bands
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 8W RMS
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital (AC-3)
          • Stereo
          • SAP
          Sound Enhancement
          • Balance
          • DTS TruSurround

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          Autostore
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • Settings assistant Wizard
          • AutoPicture
          • AutoSound
          • Favorite program selection
          • EasyLink
          Remote Control
          TV
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Auto Format
          • 4:3
          • Movie Expand
          • Normal
          • unscaled (1080p dot by dot)
          • Wide
          • Zoom
          Multimedia
          • USB media browser
          • auto slideshow
          User convenience
          • Vchip and parental lock
          • Closed Captioning
          • Sleep Timer

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB memory class device
          Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • JPEG Still pictures
          • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG 4 SP/ASP
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm F-type
          TV system
          • ATSC
          • NTSC
          Video Playback
          NTSC
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          Cable
          Unscrambled Digital Cable QAM

        • Connectivity

          AV 1
          • CVBS in
          • Shared audio L/R in
          • YPbPr in
          HDMI 1
          • HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
          • Shared audio mini-jack
          HDMI 2
          HDMI
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • Power status
          • System info (menu language)
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • Remote control pass-through
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          Other connections
          • PC-In VGA
          • Shared audio mini-jack
          • Headphone out
          USB
          USB(photo,music,movie)
          HDMI 3
          HDMI

        • Power

          Mains power
          110V, 60Hz
          Power consumption
          84  W
          Standby power consumption
          < 0.5W
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 40°C (41°F to 104°F)

        • Dimensions

          Set Width (inch)
          42.10  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          24.66  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.31  inch
          Set width (with stand) (inch)
          42.10  inch
          Set height (with stand) (inch)
          26.68  inch
          Set depth (with stand) (inch)
          9.05  inch
          Box width (inch)
          45.28  inch
          Box height (inch)
          28.15  inch
          Box depth (inch)
          6.30  inch
          Product weight (lb)
          21.8
          Product weight (+stand) (lb)
          24.3  lb
          Weight incl. Packaging (lb)
          33.2
          VESA wall mount compatible
          400 x 200 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Registration card
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Cable management
          • Table top stand

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Registration card
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Cable management
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

            Energy Guide Label for this product
            Energy Guide Label for this product

