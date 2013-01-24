Home
    Ultinon LED

    Interior car light

    578ULWX1
    • Bright interior lighting Bright interior lighting Bright interior lighting
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon LED Interior car light

      578ULWX1

      Bright interior lighting

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 578WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 578WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Bright interior lighting

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 578WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips 578WLED (43MM Festoon) interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

        Bright interior lighting

        See more with LED lighting

        • 578WLED-WHITE
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
        • Experience more light

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        Your light requirements and taste may differ depending on the application. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of colors of Philips Ultinon LED lamps for more stylish look. Select either cool blue light or the bright white light of 6000 Kelvin. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

        Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

        Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a bright, white, and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.

        Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED interior lighting range is designed to ensure the light is evenly distributed in the car's interior. You'll have an easier time seeing what's inside in a faster amount of time.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        Your car is an expression of who you are. Make a statement and get noticed with durable and long-lasting Philips Ultinon LEDs. They are a direct replacement for conventional bulbs, easy to install and available for a wide range of interior and exterior applications.

        Instant-on Performance

        The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution, with a wide angle beam on the road so you can see and be seen better.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          46678721397
          EAN3
          50046678721392
          Packaging type
          X1

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Interior
          • dome
          • trunk
          Range
          Ultinon LED
          Type
          Festoon 43mm
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          SV8,5
          Designation LED Type
          578WLED-WHITE

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Experience more light
          Product highlight
          Stylish interior light

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Up to 6000K
          Lumens [lm]
          45

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          578ULWX1
          Ordering code
          78721392

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece [lbs]
          1.32
          Height [in]
          3.54
          Length [in]
          7.87
          Width [in]
          5.91

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Gross weight per piece [lbs]
          0.01
          Height [in]
          3.54
          Length [in]
          2.76
          Width [in]
          1.18

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
