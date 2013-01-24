Home
    Philips Norelco 7000 series

    Electric razor

    7310XL
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Norelco
    • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco 7000 series Electric razor

      7310XL
      Overall Rating / 5
      Comfortably close

      This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $54.99
        7000 series

        7000 series

        Electric razor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Comfortably close

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Comfort shaving heads

        Comfort shaving heads

        The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

        Spring released pop-up trimmer

        Spring released pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Dynamic Contour Response for a smoother shave

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        StaySharp steel for a comfortably close shave

        The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Skin Comfort
          Comfort shaving heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          Corded/cordless
          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving time
          10 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Lacquer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

