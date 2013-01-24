Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Protection cap
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Electric razor
Philips shop price
Total:
The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories