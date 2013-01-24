Home
      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

        Fast. Close. Efficient.

        • Rechargeable
        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        DualPrecision Cutting to shave even the shortest stubble

        Ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble

        Dynamic Contour Response for a smoother shave

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        StaySharp steel for a comfortably close shave

        The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • SmartTouch Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        Ease of use

          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          17 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        Design

          Finishing
          Lacquer

        Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap
        • Soft travel pouch
        • User manual

