Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Xenon Standard

    Automotive Headlight

    85409C1
    • Xenon Standard HID Xenon Standard HID Xenon Standard HID
      -{discount-value}

      Xenon Standard Automotive Headlight

      85409C1

      Xenon Standard HID

      Philips is the world leader and innovator in the design, development, and production of Xenon HID lighting. Delivering 200% more light, with 50% energy saving Xenon HID lights deliver twice as much light but consume less power. See all benefits

      Xenon Standard Automotive Headlight

      Xenon Standard HID

      Philips is the world leader and innovator in the design, development, and production of Xenon HID lighting. Delivering 200% more light, with 50% energy saving Xenon HID lights deliver twice as much light but consume less power. See all benefits

      Xenon Standard HID

      Philips is the world leader and innovator in the design, development, and production of Xenon HID lighting. Delivering 200% more light, with 50% energy saving Xenon HID lights deliver twice as much light but consume less power. See all benefits

      Xenon Standard Automotive Headlight

      Xenon Standard HID

      Philips is the world leader and innovator in the design, development, and production of Xenon HID lighting. Delivering 200% more light, with 50% energy saving Xenon HID lights deliver twice as much light but consume less power. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Xenon Standard

        Xenon Standard

        Automotive Headlight

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Xenon Standard HID

        Xenon safety

        • D1R
        • 35W

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          35  W

        • Product description

          Range
          Xenon Standard

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Back to top
            Back to top