      CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulb

      9003CVB2

      Bright white light

      Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights provide a bright white light on the road using blue coating on the glass. The perfect choice for those who want to drive with style, without compromising on safety.

        Bright white light

        Drive with style

        • Type of lamp: 9003
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V,60/55 W
        • Style

        Upgrade headlights that enhance the style of your vehicle

        CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlights enhance the style of your vehicle while offering improved performance compared to standard bulbs. Philips CrystalVision headlight bulbs ultra are an excellent choice if you want to add style to your vehicle, without compromising on safety.

        Halogen upgrade headlights with bright white light

        Philips CrystalVision ultra is for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and performance. Without compromising on safety, Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights rival the look of HID thanks to the blue coating on the glass and the blue cap bulb which creates a bright white light effect in the headlamp's reflector in daytime.

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        Headlight bulbs put out less light as they age. That means that old bulb is giving you less nighttime visibility that you would have with 2 new bulbs. Putting in a new pair gives you all the light you should be getting for maximum driving safety for you and your family.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life. For over 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern cars. Today, one in three cars worldwide is equipped with a Philips light source.

        Philips CrystalVision ultra headlights are DOT compliant

        With CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs, drivers enjoy a look that is unmatched and a DOT compliant bulb.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          CrystalVision ultra
          Base
          P43t
          DOT Compliant
          Yes
          Type of lamp
          9003

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More style
          Product highlight
          Bright white light

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          9003CVB2

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B2

