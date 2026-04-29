Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet & Dry epilator
Discontinued
Support
BRE610/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
Quick Start Guide
All (8)
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator