    Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 1000

    Beard and stubble trimmer

    BT1208/70
    Norelco
    • Self-sharpening steel blades Self-sharpening steel blades Self-sharpening steel blades
      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard and stubble trimmer

      BT1208/70
      Self-sharpening steel blades

      The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 1000 is a beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. It features self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance, and the convenience of USB charging for 30 minutes of cordless use. Includes 4 stubble and beard combs that also work on hair.

        Beardtrimmer series 1000

        Beardtrimmer series 1000

        Beard and stubble trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Self-sharpening steel blades

        For durable performance

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 30 min cordless use/8h charge
        • USB charging
        • 3 stubble, beard and hair combs
        Self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance

        Self-sharpening steel blades for durable performance

        The trimmer's steel blades self-sharpen by lightly brushing against each other as they trim. This keeps the blades extra sharp and effective, for durable performance.

        USB charging

        USB charging

        Includes a USB cable for convenient charging (adapter not included).

        Up to 30 minutes of cordless use, with an 8-hour charge

        Up to 30 minutes of cordless use, with an 8-hour charge

        Features the convenience of USB charging, for 30 minutes of cordless use.

        3 impact-resistant combs for beard, stubble and hair

        3 impact-resistant combs for beard, stubble and hair

        3 impact-resistant combs for beard, stubble and hair: 1mm (3/64"); 3mm (1/8"); 5mm (3/16").

        Light on the device indicates when battery is charging

        Light on the device indicates when battery is charging

        The device features a light, which indicates when the battery is charging.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips, for smooth contact with skin. This helps prevent scratching and irritation.

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        The travel lock prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head, for easy cleaning. Cleaning brush included. No oil required.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
          • 2 beard combs (3, 5 mm)
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          30 minutes
          Charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          • USB charging
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Adaptor
          Not included

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Dry cleaning with brush
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

