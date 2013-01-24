Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco

    Beard & Head trimmer Series 5100

    BT5215/41
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Norelco
    • Even length at every angle Even length at every angle Even length at every angle
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco Beard & Head trimmer Series 5100

      BT5215/41
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Even length at every angle

      This beard and stubble trimmer and hair clipper helps you to achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short or long beard look or hair style you want. The new hair lift comb lifts & guides hairs to the blade for efficient one pass trimming. The advanced lithium-ion battery delivers 70 minutes of run time. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $64.99

      Philips Norelco Beard & Head trimmer Series 5100

      Even length at every angle

      This beard and stubble trimmer and hair clipper helps you to achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short or long beard look or hair style you want. The new hair lift comb lifts & guides hairs to the blade for efficient one pass trimming. The advanced lithium-ion battery delivers 70 minutes of run time. See all benefits

      Even length at every angle

      This beard and stubble trimmer and hair clipper helps you to achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short or long beard look or hair style you want. The new hair lift comb lifts & guides hairs to the blade for efficient one pass trimming. The advanced lithium-ion battery delivers 70 minutes of run time. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $64.99

      Philips Norelco Beard & Head trimmer Series 5100

      Even length at every angle

      This beard and stubble trimmer and hair clipper helps you to achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short or long beard look or hair style you want. The new hair lift comb lifts & guides hairs to the blade for efficient one pass trimming. The advanced lithium-ion battery delivers 70 minutes of run time. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all beard-trimmers

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Beard & Head trimmer Series 5100

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Even length at every angle

        Engineered for an effortless even trim

        • 0.2mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 70 min cordless use/1h charge
        • 4 combs for beard, hair & body
        Lifts the hair up to the blade for an even result

        Lifts the hair up to the blade for an even result

        Innovative lift & trim technology effectively lifts and guides hairs for a more efficient cut. Rounded contour comb technology is designed to deliver a skin friendly and more even trim.

        Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

        Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

        The blades are designed to effectively cut each hair perfectly, preventing skin irritation. The y are double sharpened to cut more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

        Select your lengths from 1/64”-1/2” with the zoom wheel

        Select your lengths from 1/64”-1/2” with the zoom wheel

        Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 7mm (1/64"to 9/32") with 0,2mm precision for beard and short hair trimming and 7 – 13mm (9/32" to 1/2") for long hair trimming.

        Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

        Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

        Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

        70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers maximum power for high performance cutting. Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 70 minutes of cordless use. It can also be used while charging.

        Fully washable for easy, thorough cleaning

        Fully washable for easy, thorough cleaning

        Simply rinse the beard trimmer head under the tap to thoroughly clean it. The trimmer is completely waterproof.

        Includes 2 combs for short & long hair and one body comb

        Includes 2 combs for short & long hair and one body comb

        Just put these extra hair combs on when you want to touch up your haircut. Use the short hair comb for 0.4-7mm and the long hair comb for 7-13mm length. Furthermore, you can use the body comb to trim your body.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

        Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

        Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

        Keep an ideal 3- day stubble, day after day, by using the trimmer's shortest 0.4mm setting.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          17 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Integrated hair lift comb
          • Long hair comb
          • Short hair comb
          • Body comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Battery light
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Finishing
          Black chrome finish
          Handle
          Soft touch handle

        • Power

          Run time
          70 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor
            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us