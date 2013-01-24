Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Beardtrimmer series 5000

    Beard and hair trimmer

    BT5511/49
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • One pass even trim One pass even trim One pass even trim
      Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard and hair trimmer

      BT5511/49
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      One pass even trim

      The Philips Norelco Beard and Hair Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths, DualCut steel blades and 90 minutes of litihium-ion run time.

      One pass even trim

      The Philips Norelco Beard and Hair Trimmer 5500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer which also cuts hair. Designed for an even trim from any angle and features 40 adjustable lengths, DualCut steel blades and 90 minutes of litihium-ion run time. See all benefits

        Beardtrimmer series 5000

        Beardtrimmer series 5000

        Beard and hair trimmer

        One pass even trim

        Beard and hair trimmer

        • One pass even trim
        • 40 adjustable lengths
        • DualCut 2x the steel blades
        • Lithium-ion 90 minute run time
        Designed for an even trim from any angle

        Designed for an even trim from any angle

        Designed for an even trim from any angle. Lift&Trim system captures low-lying hairs, and rounded combs trim at an even length.

        Spin the zoom wheel to lock in 40 length settings

        Spin the zoom wheel to lock in 40 length settings

        Spin the zoom wheel to lock in length settings from 1/128"(0.2mm) increments.

        2x the steel blades

        2x the steel blades

        2x more steel blades, for a fast and even trim. Blades are self-sharpening, for durable performance.

        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble in one  stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

        Up to 90 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Up to 90 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 90 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

        2-year warranty

        2-year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. The BT5511 comes with a 2-year warranty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          DualCut 2x the steel blades
          Range of length settings
          0.4mm (1/64") to 20mm (25/32")
          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2mm (1/128")

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          3 guards

        • Ease of use

          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          90 minutes
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          No oil needed
          Yes
          2-year warranty
          Yes

