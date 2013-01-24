Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 7500

    Beard and stubble trimmer

    BT7515/49
    Norelco
    • Powerful vacuum, less mess Powerful vacuum, less mess Powerful vacuum, less mess
      Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer series 7500 Beard and stubble trimmer

      BT7515/49
      Powerful vacuum, less mess

      The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 7500 is a premium beard and stubble trimmer featuring a powerful vaccuum that captures up to 95% of cut hair, DualCut steel blades; 100 minutes of Lithium Ion run time, 20 lengths and 4 attachments.

        Beardtrimmer series 7500

        Beardtrimmer series 7500

        Beard and stubble trimmer

        Powerful vacuum, less mess

        Beard and stubble trimmer

        • Powerful vacuum, less mess
        • DualCut 2x the steel blades
        • 100 minutes run time
        • 20 lengths, 4 attachments
        Captures up to 95% of cut hair

        Captures up to 95% of cut hair

        Powerful vacuum captures up to 95% of cut hair, for a less-mess trim.

        2x the steel blades

        2x the steel blades

        2x more steel blades, for a fast and even trim. Blades are self-sharpening, for durable performance.

        Lithium-ion 100 minutes run time

        Lithium-ion 100 minutes run time

        Powered by Lithium Ion for 100 minutes of cordless run time.

        20 lengths, 4 attachments

        20 lengths, 4 attachments

        Spin the zoom wheel to lock in 20 length settings. Includes 4 attachments: an adjustable comb, 2 moustache combs and a detail trimmer.

        Lifts and captures low-lying hairs

        Lifts and captures low-lying hairs

        Lifts and captures more low-lying hairs with every pass.

        5-year warranty

        5-year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. The BT7515 comes with a 5-year warranty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          DualCut 2x the steel blades
          Range of length settings
          From 1/32" to 13/32"
          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.5 (1/32")  mm
          Length selection
          Zoom wheel

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          4 attachments

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          100 minutes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          5-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments

