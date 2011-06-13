Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car infotainment system

    CID3610/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Super clear display for video and navigation Super clear display for video and navigation Super clear display for video and navigation
      -{discount-value}
      Bluetooth

      Car infotainment system

      CID3610/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      with a high resolution LCD

      • Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality
      • Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones
      • Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies
      • Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment
      • USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car infotainment system

      with a high resolution LCD

      • Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality
      • Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones
      • Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies
      • Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment
      • USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback
      See all benefits

      with a high resolution LCD

      • Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality
      • Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones
      • Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies
      • Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment
      • USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car infotainment system

      with a high resolution LCD

      • Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality
      • Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones
      • Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies
      • Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment
      • USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Audio systems

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Car infotainment system

        Car infotainment system

        Total:

        Super clear display for video and navigation

        Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2680. Featuring a 16.5cm/6.5" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China

        Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.

        Rich POIs for quick destination search

        Rich POIs for quick destination search.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size
          8"
          Resolution
          800x480 pixels
          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Key illumination
          • Blue
          • Red

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD+RW
          • Video CD
          • SVCD
          • Picture CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Chapter repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • PBC
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Still Picture
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • SD Card
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • WMA9
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Introscan
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320kbps and variable bit rate
          USB Direct / SD Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18(FM), 12(AM)

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          3-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power (MAX)
          50Wx4 Channels
          Output power (RMS)
          22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 Host
          Memory card
          • SD
          • SDHC
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite video out
          Preamp output
          2 pairs RCA(L/R)
          Sub-woofer preamp output
          With gain control
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 2
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Handsfree
          Bluetooth version
          2.0
          Parking camera input
          Yes (Switched on automatically in car reverse)

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Display blackout
          10/20 sec selectable

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Quick start guide
          Simplified Chinese

        • Power

          Power supply
          12V DC

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.