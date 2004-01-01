Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CID3711/00

    CID3711/00
    • -{discount-value}

      CID3711/00

      CID3711/00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China

        Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.

        16.5 cm (6.5") full color display with a touch panel

        16.5 cm (6.5") full color display with a touch panel.

        Rich POIs for quick destination search

        Rich POIs for quick destination search.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us
            Best Online Shop 2024 award
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.