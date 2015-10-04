Search terms

    Drip stop

    CP0340
    to replace your current drip stop
      Drip stop

      CP0340

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      Drip stop

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      Drip stop

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      Drip stop

      Drip stop

      Compatible Products

        to replace your current drip stop

        Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product type:
          • HR1894/8x
          • HR1895/7x
          • HR1895/8x

