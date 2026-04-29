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Philips Saeco Coffee residues drawer

Discontinued

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Philips SaecoCoffee residues drawer

CP9004

Philips Saeco Coffee residues drawer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The internal coffee drawer collect the used coffee powder . The part is easy to detach and clean.Compatible with the Intelia,Intuita,Moltio & Xelsis model year 2017

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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