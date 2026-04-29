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Coffee
All series
Philips Saeco Coffee residues drawer
Discontinued
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CP9004
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The internal coffee drawer collect the used coffee powder . The part is easy to detach and clean.Compatible with the Intelia,Intuita,Moltio & Xelsis model year 2017
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