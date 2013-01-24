Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Juicing screw

    CP9795
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • to replace your current juicing screw to replace your current juicing screw to replace your current juicing screw
      -{discount-value}

      Juicing screw

      CP9795
      Find support for this product

      to replace your current juicing screw

      this is a sparepart for your masticating juicer

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Juicing screw

      to replace your current juicing screw

      this is a sparepart for your masticating juicer

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Juicing screw

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        to replace your current juicing screw

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product type:
          • HR1894/8x
          • HR1895/7x
          • HR1895/8x
          • HR1896/7x
          • HR1897/3x
          • HR1899/2x

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us